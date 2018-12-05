Marc E. Lebaron Acquires 447 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Stock

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.17 per share, with a total value of $17,955.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $189,240.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RAVN traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,154. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the third quarter worth $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the third quarter worth $224,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $212,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

