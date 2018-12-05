MarineMax Inc (HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.67 Million

Equities analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to report $247.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the lowest is $214.90 million. MarineMax posted sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 8,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,300 shares of company stock worth $3,545,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

