MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,774 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.37% of MarketAxess worth $91,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,583,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.09.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $101.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

