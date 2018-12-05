Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Buys £151.55 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £151.55 ($198.03).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Jack Clarke bought 33 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £146.52 ($191.45).

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Jack Clarke bought 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($197.10).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 427.60 ($5.59) on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 333.10 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 486.60 ($6.36).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 505 ($6.60) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 504.20 ($6.59).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

