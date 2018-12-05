Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $35,795.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

