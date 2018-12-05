Master Swiscoin (MSCN) Achieves Market Cap of $32,909.00

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Master Swiscoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Master Swiscoin has a total market capitalization of $32,909.00 and $30.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.02325218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00187767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.48 or 0.10496055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Master Swiscoin Profile

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com.

Buying and Selling Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

