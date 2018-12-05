Mazor Robotics (MZOR) and Nephros (NEPH) Financial Comparison

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Mazor Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $3.81 million 11.62 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.63 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.58

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazor Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nephros and Mazor Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Mazor Robotics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Mazor Robotics has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Given Mazor Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mazor Robotics is more favorable than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Mazor Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -25.82% -82.57% -49.16% Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats Nephros on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

