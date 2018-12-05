Mcdonald’s (MCD) PT Set at $200.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.58.

MCD opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.67%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

