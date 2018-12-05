MCO (MCO) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.23 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, MCO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC and EXX. MCO has a total market capitalization of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.02357609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00158512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00188015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.09724087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About MCO

MCO’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official website is mco.crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, YoBit, Coinnest, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Coinrail, Livecoin, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bithumb, ABCC, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, EXX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.