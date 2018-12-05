Medley Capital (MCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million.

Shares of Medley Capital stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Medley Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Medley Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

