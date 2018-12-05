MEI Pharma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEI Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.18. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 167.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

