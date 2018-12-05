Metcash Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (MTS)

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Metcash stock opened at A$2.47 ($1.75) on Wednesday. Metcash has a 52 week low of A$1.97 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of A$3.37 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

