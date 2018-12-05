MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 313,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,997. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

