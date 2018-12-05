MGM Resorts International (MGM) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of MGM Resorts International worth $147,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

