MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of MGM opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

