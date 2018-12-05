MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of MGPI opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.16.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

In related news, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,683.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $601,506.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,977,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 51.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 379,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 303,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 60,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 272,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 116,441 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

