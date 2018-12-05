Michael C. Hughes Buys 13,605 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Stock

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) CFO Michael C. Hughes purchased 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $760,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SRC opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,087.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,284,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,167 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

