Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 29,670 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 29,670 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $816,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 26,492 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $716,873.52.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 33,913 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $905,477.10.

On Monday, November 26th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 22,710 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $583,192.80.

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 10,514 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $266,740.18.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 38,100 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $946,785.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 35,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $876,581.70.

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 118,126 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $2,879,911.88.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,308,678.84.

On Monday, November 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 46,185 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $1,121,371.80.

On Monday, October 15th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 20,015 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $513,184.60.

TPIC stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 155.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

