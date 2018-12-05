Microsoft (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $80.98 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,080 shares of company stock valued at $35,679,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

