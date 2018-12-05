Minereum Market Cap Reaches $33,715.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $33,715.00 and $3.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.02309806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00158987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.09898320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 4,528,296 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.