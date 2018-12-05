MinexCoin Trading Down 17.6% This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00022939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $20,251.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.02290890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00158735 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00186714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.09884321 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,089,390 coins and its circulating supply is 4,661,926 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

