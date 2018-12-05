Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,228 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $121,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $123,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Societe Generale set a $106.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $64,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,915,654 shares in the company, valued at $56,542,043.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $21,958,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,215,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,662,200,468.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,300 shares of company stock worth $166,973,853. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-buys-6228-shares-of-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.