Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $200,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

In other news, SVP Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $243,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $230,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $928,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-has-8-31-million-stake-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.