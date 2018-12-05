Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

EQM opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $1.115 dividend. This is a positive change from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

