Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

In other Henry Schein news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

