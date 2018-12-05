Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 102,982 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 102,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,292,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PVH by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,097,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 192,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 507,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PVH by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,744,000 after buying an additional 28,979 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $171.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

NYSE:PVH opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. PVH’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

