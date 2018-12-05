MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 7,094 Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newfield Exploration by 588.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

NFX stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

