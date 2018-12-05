MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,152,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,008,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 8,770 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $506,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,585 shares of company stock worth $908,980 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

