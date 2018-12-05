MML Investors Services LLC Has $489,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 32.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 39,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 275,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

