Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of MOD opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.95 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after buying an additional 103,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,968,000 after buying an additional 82,073 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,200,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,444,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,531,000 after buying an additional 2,339,469 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,632,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

