Momo Inc (MOMO) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Momo worth $327,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Momo in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Momo in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TH Capital cut their price objective on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of MOMO opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

