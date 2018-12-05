Morgan Stanley Cuts United Parcel Service (UPS) Price Target to $87.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

