Mountain Boy Minerals (MTB) Stock Price Down 30.2%

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) were down 30.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 113,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

