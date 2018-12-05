MRC Global (MRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 142,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after buying an additional 2,024,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,302,000 after buying an additional 449,909 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,257,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after buying an additional 1,362,284 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.