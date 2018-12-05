MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Insider William M. Lambert Sells 10,137 Shares

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) insider William M. Lambert sold 10,137 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,074,217.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,317.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MSA opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,257,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSA Safety by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 206,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

