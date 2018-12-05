Murray Income Trust plc (MUT) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MUT traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 735 ($9.60). The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,460. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 716.40 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 721 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £4,145.75 ($5,417.16).

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

