Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $626,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-has-8-37-million-stake-in-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.