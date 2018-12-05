Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,552 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 266,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,013,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,197,000 after buying an additional 330,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 163,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $11,282,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,134,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $529,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,499 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.20. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-has-8-75-million-stake-in-exact-sciences-co-exas.html.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.