Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,782 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 213,297 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $53,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

