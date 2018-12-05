Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,263,000 after acquiring an additional 181,769 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $145.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $4,658,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

