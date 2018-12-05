Muzinich & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406,138 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment makes up approximately 1.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 1.60% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,722,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 838,236 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 510,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.63. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

