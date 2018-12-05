Mylan NV (MYL) is Partner Fund Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Partner Fund Management L.P. cut its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059,452 shares during the period. Mylan makes up 2.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of Mylan worth $171,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mylan from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

