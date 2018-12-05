Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives $76.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $58.07. 149,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,505. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 3.44. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $174,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $315,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,543.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,978 shares of company stock worth $714,160 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 91.5% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,819,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 45.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,454,000 after acquiring an additional 822,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after acquiring an additional 740,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,409,000 after acquiring an additional 601,567 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.