Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $70 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,102 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 336.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 494,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 287,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,926,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

