National Bank Financial Comments on Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2018 Earnings (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued on Sunday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

ITP stock opened at C$17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.44. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$16.42 and a 1-year high of C$22.84.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$364.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.82 million.

In other news, insider Douglas Nalette sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$901,500.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

