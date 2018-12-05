National Bank Financial Lowers Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Price Target to C$3.20

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.80 to C$3.20 in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HNL. Raymond James upgraded Horizon North Logistics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon North Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.99.

HNL stock opened at C$1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$3.27.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Russell Newmark sold 50,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

