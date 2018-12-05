NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,844 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 27,092.2% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,909,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $164,002,000 after buying an additional 1,902,413 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,865.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,943. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.74.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/netapp-inc-ntap-shares-sold-by-bailard-inc.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.