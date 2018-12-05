News stories about Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telstra earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telstra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get Telstra alerts:

TLSYY stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Telstra (TLSYY) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/neutral-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-telstra-tlsyy-share-price.html.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.