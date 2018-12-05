New Age Beverages (NBEV) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

NBEV stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.