New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 745.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

